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Covid-19 Debacle and its Effect on Children
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40 views • April 24, 2022
The isolation and perhaps worst of all, the incessant fear, deliberately whipped up by government nudge units and pushed day after day until too many souls didn't know which way was up and still don't. But just because children are resilient doesn't mean we should stress test them to destruction. And make no mistake, some of the ground lost already will never be recovered by many, our debt to them will always remain unpaid. When will the crime against children finally stop?
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