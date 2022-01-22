People in Tianjin: We Are Hungry! We Want To Have Something To Eat!

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On the evening of January 17, in Dasi Town, Xiqing District, Tianjin, non-locals protested collectively because they had nothing to eat. Some people were arrested on the spot, causing the crowd to shout. A large number of CCP police rushed to Dasi Town, Xiqing District, Tianjin, to suppress the non-locals who were trapped there without food. “These people have the guts to shout hunger. Let’s check to see if anti-China forces are enkindling this”.