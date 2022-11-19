Create New Account
Warning/ Turpentine With Sugar Will Feed Candida!
Sun Fruit Dan
Published 9 days ago

Warning/ Turpentine With Sugar Will Feed Candida!


A lot of people who become aware of taking Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) internally with sugar which is one of the main Turpentine healing and detoxification protocols get really concerned about taking it with sugar because they think it will feed candida instead of killing it off and there is a lot of people that say this!


But is this statement true "Warning/ Turpentine With Sugar Will Feed Candida!" if you want to find out make sure to watch this video. from start to finish.


