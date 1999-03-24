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24 March 1999, the US-led NATO, Illegally Bombing Yugoslavia
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11 views • March 25, 2022
El 24 de marzo de 1999, el bloque de la OTAN liderado por Estados Unidos lanzó una campaña de bombardeos, la Operación Fuerza Aliada, contra Yugoslavia que duró 78 días. Durante la operación, los aviones de la OTAN realizaron 38.400 salidas, incluidas 10.484 salidas de ataque, y lanzaron 23.614 municiones aéreas, matando al menos a 2.000 civiles e hiriendo a 12.500.
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