Patriots, Heads Up!

“I'm well aware that the path God put me on will not end well for me. But it will bring the best possible outcome for Our People. AND THAT'S ALL THAT MATTERS!!!”

@PapiTrumpo · 11:29 PM · Mar 2, 2024





Prayers up.





GOD MADE TRUMP

@realDonaldTrump · Jan 05, 2024, 7:49 AM