Patriots, Heads Up!

Son of the Republic
Published 17 hours ago

“I'm well aware that the path God put me on will not end well for me. But it will bring the best possible outcome for Our People. AND THAT'S ALL THAT MATTERS!!!”

@PapiTrumpo · 11:29 PM · Mar 2, 2024


Prayers up.


GOD MADE TRUMP

@realDonaldTrump · Jan 05, 2024, 7:49 AM

Keywords
donald trumpdonald j trumpdjt

