BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Economic Collapse? Government Coverup about Economy, 800K+ Jobs w/ Mises Scholar Njoya
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
609 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
732 views • 8 months ago

Sign up for my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.comShow more


MitoCureRX: Fix the addictive issue with M Blue with Mitocure RX and increase your body's energy permanently https://wizardsciences.com/?rfsn=7902827.b22640&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=7902827.b22640


Miles Franklin: Learn more how you can convert your IRA or buy precious metals by emailing [email protected] - tell them Sarah sent me and get the best service and prices in the country.


Mises Scholar, Wanjiru Njoya, joins the program to discuss the state of the economy and how the government is lying about the conditions including the latest lie about 800K+ jobs being created. The lies keep piling up as they are exposed for their malfeasance. We also discuss free market capitalism, the pros and the cons and how it the law should manage it. You can follow and read her work at https://mises.org/profile/wanjiru-njoya


MUSIC CREDITS: In Epic World by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further


CSID: 0865694b8159aac0

Keywords
collapsecoverupeconomic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy