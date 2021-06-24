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Miami Condos Were a Planned Demolition
AmericanPatriotNews
AmericanPatriotNews
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439 views • June 24, 2021
This episode has been published and can be heard everywhere your podcast is available.
Listen to the show. Or watch it on Rumple.com on the catnews channel on the "American Patriots Have Responded" show

We break it all down and slow motion the video, and show you the demolition charges going off, then we compare it to other implosions.

After watching decide for yourself. If you want to come on our show you can, our next show will be at 9:00 pm. tonight 6/24/21.

Bill Moss is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.



Topic: Bill Moss's Personal Meeting Room



Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7256164405?pwd=Y3JYN2JKOGlibDJ4aXU4SklSTEF1UT09



Meeting ID: 725 616 4405

Passcode: 9MYKz9

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Meeting ID: 725 616 4405

Passcode: 442462

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kcDkyzLckI

Our Water Hotline and tip Number Hotline is: (661) 495-1555

Show is open to U.S. Residents Only for call ins.

Tonight's show will be about the Dead Beat Dad Law, how the women abuse it, and the trap Hillary Clinton, Janet Reno, and Donna Shalala set up to trap men in a legal trap they cannot get out of.
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newscollapseattackterrorfloridaterroristmiamicommentarydemolition
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