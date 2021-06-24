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Miami Condos Were a Planned Demolition
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439 views • June 24, 2021
This episode has been published and can be heard everywhere your podcast is available.
Listen to the show. Or watch it on Rumple.com on the catnews channel on the "American Patriots Have Responded" show
We break it all down and slow motion the video, and show you the demolition charges going off, then we compare it to other implosions.
After watching decide for yourself. If you want to come on our show you can, our next show will be at 9:00 pm. tonight 6/24/21.
Bill Moss is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Bill Moss's Personal Meeting Room
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7256164405?pwd=Y3JYN2JKOGlibDJ4aXU4SklSTEF1UT09
Meeting ID: 725 616 4405
Passcode: 9MYKz9
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Meeting ID: 725 616 4405
Passcode: 442462
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kcDkyzLckI
Our Water Hotline and tip Number Hotline is: (661) 495-1555
Show is open to U.S. Residents Only for call ins.
Tonight's show will be about the Dead Beat Dad Law, how the women abuse it, and the trap Hillary Clinton, Janet Reno, and Donna Shalala set up to trap men in a legal trap they cannot get out of.
Listen to the show. Or watch it on Rumple.com on the catnews channel on the "American Patriots Have Responded" show
We break it all down and slow motion the video, and show you the demolition charges going off, then we compare it to other implosions.
After watching decide for yourself. If you want to come on our show you can, our next show will be at 9:00 pm. tonight 6/24/21.
Bill Moss is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Bill Moss's Personal Meeting Room
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7256164405?pwd=Y3JYN2JKOGlibDJ4aXU4SklSTEF1UT09
Meeting ID: 725 616 4405
Passcode: 9MYKz9
One tap mobile
+19292056099,,7256164405#,,,,*442462# US (New York)
+13017158592,,7256164405#,,,,*442462# US (Washington DC)
Dial by your location
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
Meeting ID: 725 616 4405
Passcode: 442462
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kcDkyzLckI
Our Water Hotline and tip Number Hotline is: (661) 495-1555
Show is open to U.S. Residents Only for call ins.
Tonight's show will be about the Dead Beat Dad Law, how the women abuse it, and the trap Hillary Clinton, Janet Reno, and Donna Shalala set up to trap men in a legal trap they cannot get out of.
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