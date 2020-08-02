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"Bionic woman" star of the 70's used MMS, CDS, Chlorine Dioxide to cure her crippling Auto Immune disease!
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483 views • August 02, 2020
Here is a big celebrity name who tells ABC news in this interview how using MMS cured her condition. This is a compelling interview which puts to bed the theory that this stuff can harm you as stated by the FDA and then copied and pasted by governments all over the world. Thousands of users worldwide know the real truth as can be found on the testimonials page of mmstestimonials.co web site. This lady would not lie and is further evidence for users to know that this is a genuine and ethical product which can save lives is cheap and available!
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