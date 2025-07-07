Ep 167 Part 2 “Creatine Myths Busted” Dr. Darren Candow

Discover everything you need to know about the powerful benefits of creatine—from building lean muscle and boosting strength to improving sleep, agility, brain performance, and bone health. We also explore the role of seeds like chia, flax, and hemp in an antioxidant- and fiber-rich diet.





👨‍⚕ Can creatine and collagen be combined? Is it safe for older adults, kids, or athletes? Does it support memory and mood? Get clear, science-backed answers here.





We also cover:





🔹Ideal dosages for different goals





🔹Creatine for better sleep and reduced anxiety





🔹Collagen vs. creatine explained





🔹Effects on testosterone, inflammation, and longevity





A must-watch video for anyone looking to improve their health, energy, and performance 🏋‍♂🌿





🎥 Watch the full documentary “Open Your Eyes” on Amazon Prime: https://www.primevideo.com/-/es/detail/Open-Your-Eyes/0PNZH7D9AF64IAOWNEAZX33FCI





🌐 Learn more on the official new website: https://wellness1280.com/





📲 Follow me on social media for more health and wellness content:

👉 https://www.facebook.com/drkerrygelb

👉 https://www.instagram.com/drkerrygelb/





Thanks to:

https://www.macuhealth.com/

https://coopervision.com/

https://www.alcon.com/





#creatinebenefits #chiseedsnutrition #musclegrowth