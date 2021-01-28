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Best & Taylor Intel (1/27/2021): The Rise of Evil — Who are the Handlers?
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202 views • January 28, 2021
Biden, Climate Change, UN Agenda, Executive Orders, Mandatory Re-Education Camps
Beware the new push under Biden for the UN’s climate change agenda and reduction of fossil fuels – which will be expanded to things like fireplaces, heating with wood stoves, cook outs etc. Biden has now signed 38 executive orders, but most look like they are actually blank, nor does he show them as Trump did. So, what is really going on? Have we just watched a total communist coup? Is Obama the real President? Was Trump right when he said they are not coming for me, they are coming for you, and I am just in the way? Are we watching a huge psyops operation from ALL SIDES with one objective, the UN BEAST? Is America/Babylon about to split apart? Will Texas be the first to leave America and become her own nation? Lots of questions, few answers… —Stewart Best
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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
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Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
Beware the new push under Biden for the UN’s climate change agenda and reduction of fossil fuels – which will be expanded to things like fireplaces, heating with wood stoves, cook outs etc. Biden has now signed 38 executive orders, but most look like they are actually blank, nor does he show them as Trump did. So, what is really going on? Have we just watched a total communist coup? Is Obama the real President? Was Trump right when he said they are not coming for me, they are coming for you, and I am just in the way? Are we watching a huge psyops operation from ALL SIDES with one objective, the UN BEAST? Is America/Babylon about to split apart? Will Texas be the first to leave America and become her own nation? Lots of questions, few answers… —Stewart Best
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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