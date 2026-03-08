[Intro]



(Slow acoustic guitar strumming, bluesy harmonica wail)



[Spoken Word Verse 1]



Well, there’s always been folks who don’t see eye to eye,



But I reckoned if they sat down, shared a meal of homegrown greens,



They might find common ground in the soil and the sky.



I was sippin’ herbal tea in a quiet little spot,



Swappin’ stories ’bout healers and remedies we’d sought,



When some slick-talkin’ suits started laughin’ in the back,



Mockin’ my friend’s tinctures, callin’ ’em quack.



[Spoken Word Verse 2]



One ol’ boy sneered, "Hey, Doc, where’s your FDA stamp?"



My friend just stirred his brew, but they couldn’t resist the clamp.



A slick-haired fella said, "I’ll toss that junk in the trash."



That’s when my friend stood tall, and his words came out strong...



[Chorus]



[Build Up - Big Vocals]



"You’ll silence a thunderstorm with a whispered lie,



Bottle the sunrise and sell it dry,



Patent the wind, fence off the prairie flat,



Long before you take this healer’s hat!"



[Verse 3 - Storytelling Style]



"Now this hat’s seen more than labs with their white-coat schemes,



It was my grandpa’s crown in the wild medic teams.



The feather here? From an eagle that flew free,



Till they sprayed its nest with their chem-trail debris."



[Verse 4]



"The pin on the band? From a midwife so wise,



She brought babies forth ’neath the open skies.



But they jailed her last winter, called her work a crime,



While the hospitals peddled their synthetic slime."



[Chorus]



[Anthemic]



"You’ll silence a thunderstorm with a whispered lie,



Bottle the sunrise and sell it dry,



Patent the wind, fence off the prairie flat,



Long before you take this healer’s hat!"



[Bridge - Soft & Somber]



"If your briefcase of pills means what this hat means to me,



Then maybe you’ll see past their monopoly.



But if you’re still takin’ orders from Big Pharma’s call,



Touch this hat... and you’ll fight us all."



[Outro]



For a second, that slicker’s smirk started to fade,



He glanced at his pills, then the choices he’d made.



They shuffled off, muttin’ ’bout lawsuits and fees,



But my friend’s grin lifted like leaves on the breeze.



[Final Chorus - High Energy]



"You’ll silence a thunderstorm with a whispered lie,



Bottle the sunrise and sell it dry,



Patent the wind, fence off the prairie flat,



Long before you take this healer’s hat!"



[Ending]



(Fading harmonica, footsteps on gravel)



Long before you take this healer’s hat.



[Fade to Out]

