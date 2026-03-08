BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵This Healer's Hat
wolfburg
wolfburg
27 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 3 days ago

[Intro]

(Slow acoustic guitar strumming, bluesy harmonica wail)

[Spoken Word Verse 1]

Well, there’s always been folks who don’t see eye to eye,

But I reckoned if they sat down, shared a meal of homegrown greens,

They might find common ground in the soil and the sky.

I was sippin’ herbal tea in a quiet little spot,

Swappin’ stories ’bout healers and remedies we’d sought,

When some slick-talkin’ suits started laughin’ in the back,

Mockin’ my friend’s tinctures, callin’ ’em quack.

[Spoken Word Verse 2]

One ol’ boy sneered, "Hey, Doc, where’s your FDA stamp?"

My friend just stirred his brew, but they couldn’t resist the clamp.

A slick-haired fella said, "I’ll toss that junk in the trash."

That’s when my friend stood tall, and his words came out strong...

[Chorus]

[Build Up - Big Vocals]

"You’ll silence a thunderstorm with a whispered lie,

Bottle the sunrise and sell it dry,

Patent the wind, fence off the prairie flat,

Long before you take this healer’s hat!"

[Verse 3 - Storytelling Style]

"Now this hat’s seen more than labs with their white-coat schemes,

It was my grandpa’s crown in the wild medic teams.

The feather here? From an eagle that flew free,

Till they sprayed its nest with their chem-trail debris."

[Verse 4]

"The pin on the band? From a midwife so wise,

She brought babies forth ’neath the open skies.

But they jailed her last winter, called her work a crime,

While the hospitals peddled their synthetic slime."

[Chorus]

[Anthemic]

"You’ll silence a thunderstorm with a whispered lie,

Bottle the sunrise and sell it dry,

Patent the wind, fence off the prairie flat,

Long before you take this healer’s hat!"

[Bridge - Soft & Somber]

"If your briefcase of pills means what this hat means to me,

Then maybe you’ll see past their monopoly.

But if you’re still takin’ orders from Big Pharma’s call,

Touch this hat... and you’ll fight us all."

[Outro]

For a second, that slicker’s smirk started to fade,

He glanced at his pills, then the choices he’d made.

They shuffled off, muttin’ ’bout lawsuits and fees,

But my friend’s grin lifted like leaves on the breeze.

[Final Chorus - High Energy]

"You’ll silence a thunderstorm with a whispered lie,

Bottle the sunrise and sell it dry,

Patent the wind, fence off the prairie flat,

Long before you take this healer’s hat!"

[Ending]

(Fading harmonica, footsteps on gravel)

Long before you take this healer’s hat.

[Fade to Out]

Keywords
collapse amidst a smokydark sky filled with real industrial pollution in the foregrounda digital chain or grid overlay partially covers a landscape of seizedbarren farmland
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
An alternative perspective exposing the cult of Ayn Rand and Objectivism

An alternative perspective exposing the cult of Ayn Rand and Objectivism

Lance D Johnson
CIA&#8217;s Cold War Tick Experiments Examined Following New Allegations Linking Them to Lyme Outbreak

CIA’s Cold War Tick Experiments Examined Following New Allegations Linking Them to Lyme Outbreak

Morgan S. Verity
Analysis of Liver Detox Diet Claims: Scientific Review and Expert Perspectives

Analysis of Liver Detox Diet Claims: Scientific Review and Expert Perspectives

Coco Somers
The staged death of Jeffrey Epstein: New documents reveal cover-up, point to staged suicide of elite pedophile to protect powerful clients

The staged death of Jeffrey Epstein: New documents reveal cover-up, point to staged suicide of elite pedophile to protect powerful clients

Lance D Johnson
The Unseen War: On DEI and the Secret Service&#8217;s catastrophic failure

The Unseen War: On DEI and the Secret Service’s catastrophic failure

Ramon Tomey
Trump says ending Iran war a &#8220;mutual&#8221; decision with Netanyahu, demands surrender

Trump says ending Iran war a “mutual” decision with Netanyahu, demands surrender

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy