Another Innocent Person Killed By A Liberal After Democrats Label Trump Supporters Extremists

Owen talks about the tragic murder of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson who was killed by a radical liberal because of his conservative beliefs.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.