"My Vision of the Destruction of America" 1954, A. A. Allen on Jackson Snyder Presents

In 1954, healing evangelist A. A. Allen, visiting the top of the Empire State Building, had a vision of the destruction of America and the restoration of the righteous. He published the vision, and I got hold of it at age 13 in 1966. I'm 67 now, and I see the significance of Allen's vision - maybe you will too - as I recite it in dramatic prose for you now. You will love it or hate it; there is no middle ground. Yahweh bless brother Allen, and may his memory be properly served in my rendition of his prophecy.

I was called into the ministry that year through Allen's ministry in Detroit's Cobo Arena and a prophetic word received there from a man named (if I remember correctly) Rev. Jack Harrington, pastor of the First Assembly of God of Elyria, Ohio.

Music:

Verdi's Dies Irae (The Wrath of God) from Toccata and Fugue in D minor

Mozart: Lacimosa from Requiem Mass

Some music from Psycho (I think)

And some from Orff's Carmina Burana, maybe O Fortuna

Contact

Jackson Snyder at www.Yahad.me

Youtube channel: www.Youtube1.org

A production of the Vero Essene Yahad and a

Hebrew Nation Radio Original program.