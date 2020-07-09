© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"My Vision of the Destruction of America" 1954, A. A. Allen on Jackson Snyder Presents
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • July 09, 2020
In 1954, healing evangelist A. A. Allen, visiting the top of the Empire State Building, had a vision of the destruction of America and the restoration of the righteous. He published the vision, and I got hold of it at age 13 in 1966. I'm 67 now, and I see the significance of Allen's vision - maybe you will too - as I recite it in dramatic prose for you now. You will love it or hate it; there is no middle ground. Yahweh bless brother Allen, and may his memory be properly served in my rendition of his prophecy.
I was called into the ministry that year through Allen's ministry in Detroit's Cobo Arena and a prophetic word received there from a man named (if I remember correctly) Rev. Jack Harrington, pastor of the First Assembly of God of Elyria, Ohio.
Music:
Verdi's Dies Irae (The Wrath of God) from Toccata and Fugue in D minor
Mozart: Lacimosa from Requiem Mass
Some music from Psycho (I think)
And some from Orff's Carmina Burana, maybe O Fortuna
Contact
Jackson Snyder at www.Yahad.me
Youtube channel: www.Youtube1.org
A production of the Vero Essene Yahad and a
Hebrew Nation Radio Original program.
I was called into the ministry that year through Allen's ministry in Detroit's Cobo Arena and a prophetic word received there from a man named (if I remember correctly) Rev. Jack Harrington, pastor of the First Assembly of God of Elyria, Ohio.
Music:
Verdi's Dies Irae (The Wrath of God) from Toccata and Fugue in D minor
Mozart: Lacimosa from Requiem Mass
Some music from Psycho (I think)
And some from Orff's Carmina Burana, maybe O Fortuna
Contact
Jackson Snyder at www.Yahad.me
Youtube channel: www.Youtube1.org
A production of the Vero Essene Yahad and a
Hebrew Nation Radio Original program.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.