Clinoptilolite Zeolite and Sea Plasma Superb for Holistic Detoxification - Matthew Hazen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The MasterPeace miracle man, Matthew Hazen, is the founder and CEO of Human Consciousness Support and passionately talks about the effects of this detox-based natural solution. MasterPeace is derived from zeolite, a natural lava mineral, unlike synthetic-based EDTA. Many people have suffered and even lost their lives for the sake of this simple but highly effective knowledge! Matthew explains how the negatively charged MasterPeace solution attracts positively charged heavy metals and poisons, even crossing the blood-brain barrier to both bind and remove these invaders from the body. Incredibly, this detox product costs just $1 per day and it’s even effective for pets! It’s super simple to take and Matthew recommends starting with a dose of one drop twice daily.
TAKEAWAYS
Use code TINA at checkout to get the discounted price for MasterPeace @ www.MasterPeacebyhcs.com
The founder of the lab that helped develop this zeolite and nano-colloidal research was allegedly killed
Zeolite is a broad-spectrum detoxifier with a negative charge and all poisons have a positive magnetic charge
You can get a hair and urine test on the MasterPeace website and keep track of your results personally
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Be the Best Version of You video: https://bit.ly/4jjxSEd
MasterPeace (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom
Kids Will Die Before Parents article: https://bit.ly/4ios5w7
🔗 CONNECT WITH MASTERPEACE
Website: https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop?ref=TINA
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3Y8IYUp
Instagram: https://bit.ly/4cBkdWM
TikTok: https://bit.ly/4jjBRkw
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
My Father’s World: mfwbooks. com/4tina
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
Equipping The Persecuted: https://equippingthepersecuted.org/donate
MasterPeace (get discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/