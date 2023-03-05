A Message to the Jabbed | Dr Vernon Coleman

It is March 2023 and this is video 324. Congratulations if you’ve watched all of them though there are no prizes I’m afraid. Maybe we’ll have badges if I ever get to 500.



The bad news, I’m afraid, is that anyone who allowed themselves to be jabbed with the fake, pseudo vaccine which was fraudulently promoted to prevent people catching or spreading covid-19 – the rebranded flu – then I’m afraid the evidence strongly suggests that they’re more vulnerable than those who aren’t jabbed. In many respects we must now regard the vaxxed as members of a different species. We have no idea what the long-term consequences will be but it is absurd not to think that there will be long-term consequences. Official figures show the triple jabbed made up 92% of covid deaths. And the mortality rate in 2022 was lowest among those who rejected the lethal jabs.



Their circulatory system, including their heart may be adversely affected. They may be more likely to develop infections. They may be more likely to develop cancer or, if they’ve had it, to develop metastases, and their brain may be affected.



You may not have known all that because the truth has been suppressed by the medical establishment, which was bought, lock stock and syringe by the pharmaceutical industry, and by the mainstream media, which was bought by your government. When advertising dried up during the lockdowns, governments spent huge amounts of taxpayers’ money placing propaganda ads in the media and kept newspapers and TV stations alive.



Later in this video I’ll give some simple, practical advice for those who were tricked into accepting one or more covid-19 jabs.

