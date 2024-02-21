John Oliver BRIBES Clarence Thomas to Retire | Michael Knowles
John Oliver has offered Clarence Thomas one million dollars a year and a luxury RV for him to retire from the Supreme Court. He actually broke a federal law with this "joke" because he tried to bribe a federal judge.
