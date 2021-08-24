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BIG PHARMA WE'RE COMING FOR YOU
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191 views • August 24, 2021
It's all about an evil group on our planet that thinks they have a right to rule over the rest of us. Are they et's, are they demon possessed, are they both? Don't like the idea of slavery, torture, murder, rape/pedophilia? Those not "FIGHTING THE GOOD FIGHT" will perish. Those in the middle of the road will be run over by one side or the other. STOP buying anything from China, you're financing the war against America. The vaccine is a bioweapon, will you be a casualty of this war? God Speed Patriots.
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