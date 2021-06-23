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The "Delta Variant" Is Here
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730 views • June 23, 2021
Dr. Fraudci just can't go away. He is in too deep when it comes to the real "big lie." Even after being exposed as a fraud with his emails and lying about gain-of-function research funding, he is continuing his COVID-19 hustle and warning of new variants because they need you to take the mRNA technological experimental shot.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60d34c8c43b6e722409fe6fa
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60d34c8c43b6e722409fe6fa
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