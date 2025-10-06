BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

When the CDC gave 1991 NBA players HIV via the Hep B vaccine
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
376 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
189 views • 24 hours ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

They did not protect the NFL. They knew who was susceptible, just as they did with Magic Johnson and the NBA in 1991. They gave those men HIV. They did not give them AIDS in a contaminated hepatitis B vaccine program. They drove an industry through the gain-of-function studies of Tony Fauci, and he knew it since 1983. It's all in Plague of Corruption. It reads like prophecy, because we knew what they were trying to do.

01/13/2023 - Died Suddenly From Covid-19 Shots by Dr. Judy Mikovits and Stew Peters: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Amp1LHrMCoSq

Uncensored Books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

Keywords
healthnewsvaccinetruthnbajudy mikovitshep bstew petersmagic johnsosn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy