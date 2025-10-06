When the CDC gave 1991 NBA players HIV via the Hep B vaccine

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



They did not protect the NFL. They knew who was susceptible, just as they did with Magic Johnson and the NBA in 1991. They gave those men HIV. They did not give them AIDS in a contaminated hepatitis B vaccine program. They drove an industry through the gain-of-function studies of Tony Fauci, and he knew it since 1983. It's all in Plague of Corruption. It reads like prophecy, because we knew what they were trying to do.

