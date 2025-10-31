Maduro urges US to lift Cuba blockade after Hurricane Melissa - Venezuela sends 46 tons of humanitarian aid to Cuba & Jamaica

Maduro urges US to lift Cuba blockade after Hurricane Melissa

💬 "The US government has offered aid to Cuba for the first time. Well, the best aid would be to lift the entire economic blockade against Cuba," Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro responded to Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s statement offering humanitarian assistance to Cuba following Hurricane Melissa devastation.

Adding: Venezuela sends 46 tons of humanitarian aid to Cuba and Jamaica

Venezuela has sent 46 tons of humanitarian aid to help communities in Cuba and Jamaica affected by Hurricane Melissa , according to Telesur.

Foreign Minister Yván Gil said that 26 tons of medical, food, and infrastructure supplies were flown to Cuba aboard a Conviasa flight, while another 20 tons were sent to Jamaica. Preparations are also underway for a ship carrying over 3,000 tons of additional assistance to Cuba in the coming days.

The aid comes as part of the 25th anniversary of the Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement signed by Hugo Chávez and Fidel Castro, which laid the foundation for the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA).

Cuban Ambassador Jorge Mayo Fernández thanked President Nicolás Maduro, noting that Venezuelan solidarity has been “permanent and systematic.”

More:

Hurricane Melissa devastates Caribbean islands

At least dozens of people have been killed after Hurricane Melissa tore through Cuba, Haiti, and Jamaica, leaving widespread destruction, according to The New York Post.

Melissa made landfall in Jamaica as a Category 5 hurricane with winds up to 185 mph (295 km/h) before weakening over Cuba. Roofs were ripped off homes, power lines collapsed, and landslides blocked roads.

Officials in Haiti reported 25 dead and 18 missing, while at least eight people were killed in Jamaica. In Cuba, more than 700,000 residents remain in shelters amid collapsed buildings and flooding.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness said recovery “will take time,” with relief efforts underway. Cuba’s President Miguel Díaz-Canel vowed to begin rebuilding “as soon as conditions allow.”

The hurricane is now moving toward the Bahamas as a Category 2 storm, with authorities urging evacuations ahead of expected flooding and storm surge.



