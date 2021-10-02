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भारत की कोविड-19 टास्क फोर्स का पर्दाफाश
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33 views • October 02, 2021
Join me in conversation with Yohan Tengra & Adv Nilesh Ojha as we discuss the names of people who are in the task force, how they are connected to the pharma lobby, and the legal notice which Mr Ojha has filed asking for removal & prosection of these members
India’s Covid-19 Task Force & “Experts” Exposed : Conflicts of Interest in Our Public Health System
https://bit.ly/3uEA69b
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वीडियो और चैनल डिलीट होने के कारण यूट्यूब और गूगल पर सामाजिक कार्यकर्त्ता और Awaken India Movemen के सदस्य वीरेंद्र सिंह ने अपने वकील द्वारा रु. 1000 करोड़ का हर्जाना भरने के लिए कानूनी नोटिस भिजवाया है
वीडियो और चैनल डिलीट होने से क़ानूनी और संवैधानिक अधिकारों का हनन हुआ है जो स्वीकार्य नहीं है
[Breaking News] YouTube & Google slapped with Rs. 1000 Crores compensation and contempt notice for acting against the law and the Constitution to help the vaccine syndicate.
The notice is sent by renowned Social Activist and Awaken India Movement’s member Shri. Virender Singh through his advocate.
https://vaccinemafiaexposer.blogspot.com/2021/09/breaking-youtube-google-slapped-with-rs.html
India’s Covid-19 Task Force & “Experts” Exposed : Conflicts of Interest in Our Public Health System
https://bit.ly/3uEA69b
*******************
वीडियो और चैनल डिलीट होने के कारण यूट्यूब और गूगल पर सामाजिक कार्यकर्त्ता और Awaken India Movemen के सदस्य वीरेंद्र सिंह ने अपने वकील द्वारा रु. 1000 करोड़ का हर्जाना भरने के लिए कानूनी नोटिस भिजवाया है
वीडियो और चैनल डिलीट होने से क़ानूनी और संवैधानिक अधिकारों का हनन हुआ है जो स्वीकार्य नहीं है
[Breaking News] YouTube & Google slapped with Rs. 1000 Crores compensation and contempt notice for acting against the law and the Constitution to help the vaccine syndicate.
The notice is sent by renowned Social Activist and Awaken India Movement’s member Shri. Virender Singh through his advocate.
https://vaccinemafiaexposer.blogspot.com/2021/09/breaking-youtube-google-slapped-with-rs.html
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