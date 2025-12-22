© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Title: Signal 02 (Descent) Tempo: NoneSignal 01 (Descent) Tempo: None (Continuous Glissando) Mood: Alarmist, Sterile, Urgent The Sequence 0.0s — [The Attack] (A piercing, static 2500 Hz tone cuts the air) The needle drops. The sky is white. Piercing the veil with a jagged light. 2.5s — [The Sweep Begins] (The pitch begins to slide downward, unrelenting) Gravity pulls the frequency thin, The fall of the wave is about to begin. 5.0s — [The Mid-point / 1200 Hz] (The tone begins to waver and warble with mechanical stress) Halfway down where the signal bleeds, Warbling under the weight of its speed. 7.5s — [The Deepening / 600 Hz] (The tone thickens and vibrates with high urgency) The floor is gone. The warning is screams. Tearing the fabric of digital dreams. 10.0s — [The Cutoff / 200 Hz] (Instant, jarring silence) —VOID— (Continuous Glissando) Instrumentation: High-Frequency Oscillator (Sawtooth or Sine) Texture: Monophonic Time (s) Pitch Action Dynamic Effect 0.0s Immediate Attack at 2500 Hz Constant (FF) Dry / No Reverb 2.5s Beginning of linear downward sweep Constant (FF) Continuous tone 5.0s Mid-point frequency (1200 Hz) Constant (FF) Wavering/Warbling 7.5s Deepening descent (600 Hz) Constant (FF) High Urgency 10.0s Hard Cutoff at 200 Hz Instant Mute Immediate silence