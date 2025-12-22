BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🎵 Signal 02
wolfburg
wolfburg
23 followers
0
6 views • 3 days ago
A monophonic electronic piece, built solely from a sustained, piercing, siren-like tone at high frequency, The sound maintains loud, unwavering dynamics, with a dry, effect-free presence, Over 10 seconds, the pitch sweeps down in one unbroken, alarmist glissando—no rhythm or melody

Title: Signal 02 (Descent) Tempo: NoneSignal 01 (Descent) Tempo: None (Continuous Glissando) Mood: Alarmist, Sterile, Urgent The Sequence 0.0s — [The Attack] (A piercing, static 2500 Hz tone cuts the air) The needle drops. The sky is white. Piercing the veil with a jagged light. 2.5s — [The Sweep Begins] (The pitch begins to slide downward, unrelenting) Gravity pulls the frequency thin, The fall of the wave is about to begin. 5.0s — [The Mid-point / 1200 Hz] (The tone begins to waver and warble with mechanical stress) Halfway down where the signal bleeds, Warbling under the weight of its speed. 7.5s — [The Deepening / 600 Hz] (The tone thickens and vibrates with high urgency) The floor is gone. The warning is screams. Tearing the fabric of digital dreams. 10.0s — [The Cutoff / 200 Hz] (Instant, jarring silence) —VOID— (Continuous Glissando) Instrumentation: High-Frequency Oscillator (Sawtooth or Sine) Texture: Monophonic Time (s) Pitch Action Dynamic Effect 0.0s Immediate Attack at 2500 Hz Constant (FF) Dry / No Reverb 2.5s Beginning of linear downward sweep Constant (FF) Continuous tone 5.0s Mid-point frequency (1200 Hz) Constant (FF) Wavering/Warbling 7.5s Deepening descent (600 Hz) Constant (FF) High Urgency 10.0s Hard Cutoff at 200 Hz Instant Mute Immediate silence

Keywords
piercinga monophonic electronic piecebuilt solely from a sustainedsiren-like tone at high frequency
