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Pam Popper & Joseph Mercola: How to Win the War Against Tyranny
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334 views • February 23, 2022
Pam Popper is the president of Wellness Forum Health and cofounder of Make
Americans Free Again, which plays a signi¦cant role in the ¦ght to help preserve
American freedoms. An important part of that task is building a powerful community
and, as noted by Popper, “COVID has brought some people together who probably
should know each other better,” and that includes us.
Make Americans Free Again, led by Pam Popper, is ¦ghting to preserve American
freedoms and has a proven strategy that ensures we can win.
They are launching strategic legal challenges across the U.S. Rather than arguing the
unconstitutionality of mandates, they challenge the legal basis of the emergency
declaration that allowed the mandates to be rolled out in the ¦rst place.
They also teach Americans everywhere how to start and build their own local parallel
societies where members take care of each other and work toward the same goal.
The short-, medium- and long-term goals of Make Americans Free Again are to free
Americans from government tyranny, address all medical mandates and, ultimately,
design and launch a superior medical system.
Even if you don’t start your own freedom group, consider making a donation to Make
Americans Free Again’s legal fund.
Article:
https://mega.nz/file/godHkApR#TlxdrSw58N5ceLjrx9g612tIVGiEPyTAnf2lx0fS2L0
Transcirpt:
https://mega.nz/file/woUhkKhA#dmm30e_aSFL_XalS3T-CdSkcuH8qBHpWX1O9lZ22pDA
original video date: 2022-01-23
Souces:
https://wellnessforumhealth.com/
https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/
https://www.facebook.com/MakeAmericansFreeAgain/
mercola.com
https://www.instagram.com/drmercola/
https://mewe.com/p/dr.josephmercola
https://parler.com/main.php#/user/Drmercola
https://t.me/DoctorMercola
https://www.mercola.com/snapchat.htm
https://rumble.com/user/Mercola
Americans Free Again, which plays a signi¦cant role in the ¦ght to help preserve
American freedoms. An important part of that task is building a powerful community
and, as noted by Popper, “COVID has brought some people together who probably
should know each other better,” and that includes us.
Make Americans Free Again, led by Pam Popper, is ¦ghting to preserve American
freedoms and has a proven strategy that ensures we can win.
They are launching strategic legal challenges across the U.S. Rather than arguing the
unconstitutionality of mandates, they challenge the legal basis of the emergency
declaration that allowed the mandates to be rolled out in the ¦rst place.
They also teach Americans everywhere how to start and build their own local parallel
societies where members take care of each other and work toward the same goal.
The short-, medium- and long-term goals of Make Americans Free Again are to free
Americans from government tyranny, address all medical mandates and, ultimately,
design and launch a superior medical system.
Even if you don’t start your own freedom group, consider making a donation to Make
Americans Free Again’s legal fund.
Article:
https://mega.nz/file/godHkApR#TlxdrSw58N5ceLjrx9g612tIVGiEPyTAnf2lx0fS2L0
Transcirpt:
https://mega.nz/file/woUhkKhA#dmm30e_aSFL_XalS3T-CdSkcuH8qBHpWX1O9lZ22pDA
original video date: 2022-01-23
Souces:
https://wellnessforumhealth.com/
https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/
https://www.facebook.com/MakeAmericansFreeAgain/
mercola.com
https://www.instagram.com/drmercola/
https://mewe.com/p/dr.josephmercola
https://parler.com/main.php#/user/Drmercola
https://t.me/DoctorMercola
https://www.mercola.com/snapchat.htm
https://rumble.com/user/Mercola
Keywords
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