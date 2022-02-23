Pam Popper & Joseph Mercola: How to Win the War Against Tyranny

Pam Popper is the president of Wellness Forum Health and cofounder of MakeAmericans Free Again, which plays a signi¦cant role in the ¦ght to help preserveAmerican freedoms. An important part of that task is building a powerful communityand, as noted by Popper, “COVID has brought some people together who probablyshould know each other better,” and that includes us.Make Americans Free Again, led by Pam Popper, is ¦ghting to preserve Americanfreedoms and has a proven strategy that ensures we can win.They are launching strategic legal challenges across the U.S. Rather than arguing theunconstitutionality of mandates, they challenge the legal basis of the emergencydeclaration that allowed the mandates to be rolled out in the ¦rst place.They also teach Americans everywhere how to start and build their own local parallelsocieties where members take care of each other and work toward the same goal.The short-, medium- and long-term goals of Make Americans Free Again are to freeAmericans from government tyranny, address all medical mandates and, ultimately,design and launch a superior medical system.Even if you don’t start your own freedom group, consider making a donation to MakeAmericans Free Again’s legal fund.Article:Transcirpt:original video date: 2022-01-23Souces:mercola.comhttps://t.me/DoctorMercola