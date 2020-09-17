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911 Incontrovertible Proof the Government is Lying, the 9/11/2001 coverup
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356 views • September 17, 2020
Building 7, What building 7 - There is a reason many people have never even heard of or seen the demolition videos of WTC7 a 47 story building demolitioned at 5:20pm on 9/11/2001.
World Trade Center Building 7, There is a lot of reasons why the Official story and cover up seek to avoid wtc7.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
World Trade Center Building 7, There is a lot of reasons why the Official story and cover up seek to avoid wtc7.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
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