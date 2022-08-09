128 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Pro-Life/Pro-Choice-The Significance Of The 3 Angel's Messages

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In Episode 128 we clarify our position on issues of sin. It has come to our attention that there are thoughts going around regarding the way we presented the Roe vs Wade reversal, that we are actually pro-abortion. In this discussion we clarify this and other misconceptions. We make it clear why we concentrate on the 3 Angels' messages, and how that encompasses all sin issues. It is all about the Greatest Commandment.