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Covid-19 Vaccine: Follow-Up On a Shocking Video
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91 views • June 20, 2020
Jun 20, 2020
Israeli News Live
Follow-Up On Shocking Video
Thank you for your support
https://israelinewslive.org/
Steven Ben-Nun
8297 Champions Gate Blvd #442
Champions Gate FL 33896
Humans are Free: https://humansarefree.com/2020/06/aborted-fetal-tissue-in-vaccines-babies-are-born-alive-at-5-6-months-old-with-beating-hearts-and-no-anesthesia.html
Robert F Kennedy Jr. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KL0iU6owbeE
Dr. Theresa Deisher: https://bioethicsarchive.georgetown.edu/pcbe/transcripts/sept08/deisher_statement.pdf
Fetal Tissue Usage Chart https://mv3462p2bnv2ptxqp33ikj2j-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/Aborted-Fetal-Cell-Lines-2020.pdf
https://www.soundchoice.org/contact-us/
great interview
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OLbAEtEx-EA
Israeli News Live
Follow-Up On Shocking Video
Thank you for your support
https://israelinewslive.org/
Steven Ben-Nun
8297 Champions Gate Blvd #442
Champions Gate FL 33896
Humans are Free: https://humansarefree.com/2020/06/aborted-fetal-tissue-in-vaccines-babies-are-born-alive-at-5-6-months-old-with-beating-hearts-and-no-anesthesia.html
Robert F Kennedy Jr. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KL0iU6owbeE
Dr. Theresa Deisher: https://bioethicsarchive.georgetown.edu/pcbe/transcripts/sept08/deisher_statement.pdf
Fetal Tissue Usage Chart https://mv3462p2bnv2ptxqp33ikj2j-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/Aborted-Fetal-Cell-Lines-2020.pdf
https://www.soundchoice.org/contact-us/
great interview
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OLbAEtEx-EA
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