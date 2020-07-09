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It's Time We Understood This Advanced Technology That Manipulates Thoughts - They're Using It On All Of Us Right Now
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542 views • July 09, 2020
This video quickly and clearly explains that there is technology available today that is controlling the way people think. These people are known as Targeted Individuals.
This technology is meant to control and enslave us all... and for some.. it is working. This is far beyond anything in MK Ultra or other mind control programs. Why? Because they can now do it with a push of a button via satellite.
5G is a big part of this too. Understand that the technology and it's capabilities they say we have are actually far, far more advanced. Welcome to the Hunger Games.
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NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe... https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing global control of the Hidden Hand.
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
This technology is meant to control and enslave us all... and for some.. it is working. This is far beyond anything in MK Ultra or other mind control programs. Why? Because they can now do it with a push of a button via satellite.
5G is a big part of this too. Understand that the technology and it's capabilities they say we have are actually far, far more advanced. Welcome to the Hunger Games.
----------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House..
Get ALL of Dyann's sexy audio - https://stars.avn.com/dyannbridges
CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House
BODYWORK & HEALING SESSIONS - https://thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
SIGN UP at the Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/
What is FBSM? - https://thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
The Biggest Mistake Men Make With Women - https://thebodyhouse.biz/biggest-mistake-pushing-backing-off/
SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
Switter - https://switter.at/@DyannBridges
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/
Tryst - https://tryst.link/massage/dyann-bridges
ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe... https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing global control of the Hidden Hand.
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
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