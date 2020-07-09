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It's Time We Understood This Advanced Technology That Manipulates Thoughts - They're Using It On All Of Us Right Now
The Body House Chronicles
The Body House Chronicles
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542 views • July 09, 2020
This video quickly and clearly explains that there is technology available today that is controlling the way people think. These people are known as Targeted Individuals.

This technology is meant to control and enslave us all... and for some.. it is working. This is far beyond anything in MK Ultra or other mind control programs. Why? Because they can now do it with a push of a button via satellite.

5G is a big part of this too. Understand that the technology and it's capabilities they say we have are actually far, far more advanced. Welcome to the Hunger Games.

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NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe... https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing global control of the Hidden Hand.

Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Keywords
5gaiartificial intelligenceconspiracy theorydirected energy weaponsdewwifitarget individualshow advanced is aiprotecting against frequenciesradio frequency technology
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy