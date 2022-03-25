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EVIL MINDED PEOPLE CANNOT REASON, BECAUSE THEY ARE DEMENTED
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1 view • March 25, 2022
Prov 24:1-3
Chapter 24 1 BE NOT envious of evil men, nor desire to be with them;
2 For their minds plot oppression and devise violence, and their lips talk of causing trouble and vexation.
3 Through skillful and godly Wisdom is a house (a life, a home, a family) built, and by understanding it is established [on a sound and good foundation],
AMP
Chapter 24 1 BE NOT envious of evil men, nor desire to be with them;
2 For their minds plot oppression and devise violence, and their lips talk of causing trouble and vexation.
3 Through skillful and godly Wisdom is a house (a life, a home, a family) built, and by understanding it is established [on a sound and good foundation],
AMP
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