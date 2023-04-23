Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Disturbing Footage from todays Shelling by Ukrainian Nationalist Forces on Two Women Walking down a Neighborhood Sidewalk, in the DPR.
487 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

Very disturbing footage from todays shelling by Ukrainian forces in the DPR⚠️

The moment of the death of two women during the shelling by nationalists in Makeevka.

Today, the Nazis killed two women, born in 1985 and 1993, who were just walking down the street in the small town of Nizhnyaya Krynka, DPR.

3 Videos about this at:

Russell Texas Bentley's Telegram channel post

https://t.me/TXDPR/6423





Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket