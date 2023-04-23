Disturbing Footage from todays Shelling by Ukrainian Nationalist Forces on Two Women Walking down a Neighborhood Sidewalk, in the DPR.

Very disturbing footage from todays shelling by Ukrainian forces in the DPR⚠️
The moment of the death of two women during the shelling by nationalists in Makeevka.
Today, the Nazis killed two women, born in 1985 and 1993, who were just walking down the street in the small town of Nizhnyaya Krynka, DPR.
3 Videos about this at:
Russell Texas Bentley's Telegram channel post
