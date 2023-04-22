Dr. Ibrahim Karim seminar with audio restored 2023 8 1/2 hours

Uploaded for pacsteam.org
Day 1 of Dr. Ibrahim Karim's, BioGeometry intensive seminar and workshop in Clearwater FL, 2001. Hosted by the International Bau-Biologie and Ecology Institute, 2023 upload with audio restored for the first time.
Part 1 - 3 hours 53 minutes
Part 2 - 4 hours 36 minutes
8 1/2 hours total
