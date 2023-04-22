Create New Account
Dr. Ibrahim Karim seminar with audio restored 2023 8 1/2 hours
Uploaded for pacsteam.org


PLEASE NOTE: Brighteon have a 6 hours upload max and this lecture is 8 1/2 hours so please use this link instead


https://tinyurl.com/pacsteam0002


Day 1 of Dr. Ibrahim Karim's, BioGeometry intensive seminar and workshop in Clearwater FL, 2001. Hosted by the International Bau-Biologie and Ecology Institute, 2023 upload with audio restored for the first time.


Part 1 - 3 hours 53 minutes


Part 2 - 4 hours 36 minutes


8 1/2 hours total


Also watch my full movie called "What is Consciousness?" here:

http://pacsteam.org/viewtopic.php?t=571 ( tinyurl.com/pacsteam0001 )



Website: http://pacsteam.org


