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Australia is LOST - Report Kids Ushered Into Stadium For Jabs, Police Making Arrests 081721
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262 views • August 18, 2021
The Stew Peters Show
Best-selling author, DeAnna Lorraine, joined Stew Peters to reveal the tyrannical measures being taken by police in Australia as the continent is on complete lockdown, and reports today show videos of an officer announcing that children will be taken, WITHOUT PARENTS, into a stadium to be inoculated (approximately 24,000 kids).
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DeAnnaLorraine.com
https://rumble.com/vlbgad-australia-is-lost-report-kids-ushered-into-stadium-for-jabs-police-making-a.html
Best-selling author, DeAnna Lorraine, joined Stew Peters to reveal the tyrannical measures being taken by police in Australia as the continent is on complete lockdown, and reports today show videos of an officer announcing that children will be taken, WITHOUT PARENTS, into a stadium to be inoculated (approximately 24,000 kids).
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DeAnnaLorraine.com
https://rumble.com/vlbgad-australia-is-lost-report-kids-ushered-into-stadium-for-jabs-police-making-a.html
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