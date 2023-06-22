Create New Account
Are The Globalists Going to Give Up on Their Money Laundering Country Ukraine?
The New American
Published a month ago

Why is Ukraine important? Well, it is not, unless you are a globalist who used it for money laundering. The question is, when will the globalists give up on it? 


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented. 

Video Sources: 

Bannon’s War Room - Jack Posobiec on Ukraine

https://rumble.com/v2v5m39-the-wests-prolonging-of-ukrainian-war-has-cost-countless-lives-and-money-fo.html

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
globalistsmoney launderingukraine

