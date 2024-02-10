St. Scholastica - Marian Fathers' Saint in Focus

Saints in Focus, Divine Mercy
Feb 8, 2024
Who is St. Scholastica? Today on Saints in Focus, Marian Postulant Austin teaches us about the life of this holy and devout saint. St. Scholastica is known as the twin sister of St. Benedict of Nursia, who you may know from the St. Benedict Medal. St. Scholastica, pray for us!
