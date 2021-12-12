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12/07/2021 An Aussie guy talks about adverse reactions, pericarditis, and how doctors tried to bury reports. He says having a vaccine is like playing Russian roulette. You do not know what you’re going to get. He wants people to seriously think about getting injected because he doesn’t think it’s safe.