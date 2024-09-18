BBN, Sep 18, 2024 – NOW CONFIRMED: Your government can DETONATE electronic devices...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 18, 2024 – NOW CONFIRMED: Your government can DETONATE electronic devices in your possession at any moment
- Pagers and also two-way radios are now being remotely detonated
- Governments can intercept any shipments and insert explosives
- They can target mobile phones, laptop computers, appliances and electric vehicles
- Israel just demonstrated this dangerous weaponization of consumer electronics
- Taiwan company says it's SUING Israel over the implantation of explosives
- Interview with Pastor Todd Coconato about END TIMES for America: Prophecy and more
- Powerful Bible sermon covering Revelation Ch 4-6 and the COSMIC IMPACT explanation of the Tribulation
