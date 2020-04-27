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LARRY WARREN ~ "E.T. Aliens & Military Mind Control ~ The Rendlesham UFO Incident" [Age Of Truth TV]
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34 views • April 27, 2020
This episode of AGE OF TRUTH TV is one of our so-called "LOST TAPES" specials.
LARRY WARREN ~ "E.T. Aliens & Military Mind Control ~ The Rendlesham Forest UFO Incident".
We lost about 15 filmed interviews several years ago, where all the data-files were lost and could not be retrieved. After a few attempts to restore the lost material, we finally managed to retrieve some of the footage, and those interviews we can now put out publicly. This interview with UFO whistleblower LARRY WARREN, was done on January 25, 2014. We managed to restore only some of the camera angles, but in very low resolution, as the original files were too damaged, and the sound recording is completely lost. Therefore the sound you hear is the original camera-sound in the room.
This is the best possible result, and we are just extremely happy to be able to finally present this fascinating interview, now almost 5 years after it was filmed.
LARRY WARREN, a former U.S. Air Force Security Officer, author and UFO whistleblower is interviewed by Age Of Truth TV presenter in Hellerup, Denmark i January 2014. An in-depth, eye-opening and fascinating account of his UFO and E.T. Alien experience when working at the Bentwaters Air Force Base in England in 1980.
Larry Warren was a security officer at RAF Bentwaters Air Force Base, a NATO base in Great Britain. He was present during an event in 1980 when an extraterrestrial vehicle landed, hovered, and interacted with Air Force personnel on base. Afterwards, the many personnel who had witnessed the events were intimidated, debriefed, and forced to sign documents telling a false version of the story. Warren's testimony is corroborated by multiple other military witnesses who have been identified. There are official documents related to this event; there is a photograph related to the event; and there is physical landing-trace evidence.
This astonishing story has been featured in Sci Fi and History Channel documentaries! In December 1980. On the night of the 28th he was on guard duty when he was taken by truck to join other Air Force personnel to investigate a disturbance in a Rendlesham Forest about five miles away, which turned out to be a landed UFO. This was the third night of UFO activity in the area and by far the most profound. When the men were debriefed the next day, they were warned to tell no one about what they had seen-as "bullets are cheap." And so began what would turn out to be the best documented and most significant military-UFO incident in history. This remarkable story became a book: "LEFT AT EAST GATE: A First-hand Account of the Rendlesham Forest Ufo Incident, Its Cover-up, and Investigation" published in 2005.", written by Larry Warren, told with the help of investigative writer Peter Robbins, was the basis of the Sci Fi Channel's documentary UFO Invasion at Rendlesham and also a History Channel documentary.
TOPICS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
- UFO´S & THE MILITARY
- MILITARY COVER-UPS
- Knowledge of the UFO - E.T. Alien presence on Planet Earth.
- Military Mind Control experiments & MK ULTRA.
- UFO research and investigation.
- What is the "TRUTH"? Who is presenting the "right version" of the
events?
.........this and much more in this 1 hour 43 min. interview with Larry Warren.
The Age Of Truth TV interview was produced in September 2019
at the Age Of Truth TV studios.
Filmed on January 25, 2014 on location, Hellerup, Denmark, when Larry Warren
was in Copenhagen to speak at a UFO Denmark conference.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2019 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
LARRY WARREN ~ "E.T. Aliens & Military Mind Control ~ The Rendlesham Forest UFO Incident".
We lost about 15 filmed interviews several years ago, where all the data-files were lost and could not be retrieved. After a few attempts to restore the lost material, we finally managed to retrieve some of the footage, and those interviews we can now put out publicly. This interview with UFO whistleblower LARRY WARREN, was done on January 25, 2014. We managed to restore only some of the camera angles, but in very low resolution, as the original files were too damaged, and the sound recording is completely lost. Therefore the sound you hear is the original camera-sound in the room.
This is the best possible result, and we are just extremely happy to be able to finally present this fascinating interview, now almost 5 years after it was filmed.
LARRY WARREN, a former U.S. Air Force Security Officer, author and UFO whistleblower is interviewed by Age Of Truth TV presenter in Hellerup, Denmark i January 2014. An in-depth, eye-opening and fascinating account of his UFO and E.T. Alien experience when working at the Bentwaters Air Force Base in England in 1980.
Larry Warren was a security officer at RAF Bentwaters Air Force Base, a NATO base in Great Britain. He was present during an event in 1980 when an extraterrestrial vehicle landed, hovered, and interacted with Air Force personnel on base. Afterwards, the many personnel who had witnessed the events were intimidated, debriefed, and forced to sign documents telling a false version of the story. Warren's testimony is corroborated by multiple other military witnesses who have been identified. There are official documents related to this event; there is a photograph related to the event; and there is physical landing-trace evidence.
This astonishing story has been featured in Sci Fi and History Channel documentaries! In December 1980. On the night of the 28th he was on guard duty when he was taken by truck to join other Air Force personnel to investigate a disturbance in a Rendlesham Forest about five miles away, which turned out to be a landed UFO. This was the third night of UFO activity in the area and by far the most profound. When the men were debriefed the next day, they were warned to tell no one about what they had seen-as "bullets are cheap." And so began what would turn out to be the best documented and most significant military-UFO incident in history. This remarkable story became a book: "LEFT AT EAST GATE: A First-hand Account of the Rendlesham Forest Ufo Incident, Its Cover-up, and Investigation" published in 2005.", written by Larry Warren, told with the help of investigative writer Peter Robbins, was the basis of the Sci Fi Channel's documentary UFO Invasion at Rendlesham and also a History Channel documentary.
TOPICS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
- UFO´S & THE MILITARY
- MILITARY COVER-UPS
- Knowledge of the UFO - E.T. Alien presence on Planet Earth.
- Military Mind Control experiments & MK ULTRA.
- UFO research and investigation.
- What is the "TRUTH"? Who is presenting the "right version" of the
events?
.........this and much more in this 1 hour 43 min. interview with Larry Warren.
The Age Of Truth TV interview was produced in September 2019
at the Age Of Truth TV studios.
Filmed on January 25, 2014 on location, Hellerup, Denmark, when Larry Warren
was in Copenhagen to speak at a UFO Denmark conference.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2019 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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