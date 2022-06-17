The shot of infertility!

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#Experimental #WeAreTheTrial
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 BNT162b2 Vaccine Effectiveness Study - Kaiser Permanente Southern California
Actual Study Start Date :
May 15, 2021
Estimated Primary Completion Date :
March 31, 2023
Estimated Study Completion Date :
March 31, 2023
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04848584
N.I.H. COVID UPDATE: What is the truth?
Russell L. Blaylock https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9062939/
Court ordered Pfizer docs show Pfizer paying the FDA over $2.8 million dollars to fast track the vaccine.👇
Court ordered documents can be seen here,
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/125742_S1_M1_cover.pdf
Life Insurance Companies Not Paying Out On Covid-19 "Vaccination" Deaths As It Is Considered Suicide Due To The Experimental Nature!
https://rumble.com/vy9fmn-march-23-2022.html
Ukraine 🇺🇦 glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fueling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance”
https://rumble.com/v12dnz9-april-25-2022.html
IF YOU ARE NOT ALREADY FAMILIAR WITH AGENDA2030 YOU BETTER GET TO READING: https://www.weforum.org/projects/frontier-2030
JUST A THEORY RIGHT?
"THE GREAT RESET" World Economic Forum: https://www.weforum.org/great-reset/
Here Is An Audio Reading Of Klaus Schwab's "The Great Reset" book here it is full audio book https://rumble.com/vxwlo1-march-19-2022.html
GO DO SOME RESEARCH ON THE GOVERNMENT WEBSITE! #GreatReset #Agenda2030 I'TS ALL THERE! USA & CANADA!
https://rumble.com/vxtx35-go-do-some-research-on-the-government-website-greatreset-agenda2030-its-all.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=3
SELF-SPREADING VACCINES: Johns Hopkins Center For Health Security (page 47 of the document)
https://www.barnhardt.biz/2021/05/01/red-alert-self-spreading-vaccines-johns-hopkins-center-for-health-security-page-47-of-the-document/
MONKEYPOX: GAIN OF FUNCTION, MONKEYPOX SIMULATION EXERCISE 2021,W.H.O. RELEASED IT?, THE NATURAL CURE BIG PHARMACY DOES NOT WANT YOU TO KNOW ABOUT
https://rumble.com/v167vzx-may-26-2022.html