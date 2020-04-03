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DATA OR DECEIT? : THE COVID-19 PEAK
As the U.S. shutdown continues, Americans are divided. Is the panic surrounding death rates justified, or is it blown out of proportion? The only way to answer this question is to dig into the real numbers.