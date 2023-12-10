Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, December 9, 2023, # 435 ( Dane Wigington )

First published at 23:37 UTC on December 9th, 2023.
Geoengineering Watch
https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org
TO READ OR POST COMMENTS ON THIS VIDEO, PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE ARTICLE: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-december-9-2023-435/
The US Navy War College is promoting a seminar titled "Geoengineering the Earth's Climate", yet official sources and matrix media both try to marginalize any public discussion of this most dire issue. The ongoing COP 28 global climate conference is being seen as the smoke and mirrors facade that it is. A recent geoengineering patent promotes the spraying of highly toxic dimethylamine into our skies to enhance cloud formation. At ground level, "Thousands Of Tons Of Dead Fish Wash Ashore In Japan" shortly after the mass release of Fukushima waste water. Toxic skies, toxic seas, toxic everything, how much longer can we survive on a dying planet? Is there still time to turn the tide?
All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.
Dane Wigington
