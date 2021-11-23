The War in Heaven Continues Here on Earth...

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YOU and your VOICE, in standing up for Freedom and for our Heavenly Father and Jesus and their plan of Eternal Life (Liberty) is the weapon that will destroy the satanic New World Order and help to usher in the greatest miracles never before heard or seen.
Champions Never Quit,
Timothy McGaffin II
Cheri McGaffin
This video sponsored by:
http://www.NeverQuitWater.com
Champions Never Quit:
http://www.ChampionsNeverQuit.com
#TestimonyVictory #FreeAgency #WarInHeaven