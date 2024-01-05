Create New Account
MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD - SOLAR MAX IS COMING
Rick Langley
Published 13 hours ago

Solar Flares create Big Earthquakes. Many forecasters believe that Solar Max will occur in 2024. That means we can expect *even more* sunspots this year. Solar flare, geomagnetic storms and auroras are in the offing.

Keywords
earthquakesfloodingmike from around the worldsolar max is coming

