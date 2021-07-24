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Dr Vernon Coleman: C0vid Jab - Deliberately Unprofessional and Reckless
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321 views • July 24, 2021
International bestselling author and retired medical doctor, Dr Vernon Coleman, lists 10 ways in which the roll-out of the covid-19 jab is unscientific, unprofessional and wildly reckless.
For more information about other important matters, please visit
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
source:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-jab-deliberately-unprofessional-
and-reckless_DhoP4A75OyKXXDM.html
For more information about other important matters, please visit
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
source:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/covid-jab-deliberately-unprofessional-
and-reckless_DhoP4A75OyKXXDM.html
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