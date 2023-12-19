Create New Account
Training Women to Take Down Human Traffickers with Jay Harris from Champion Defense
The New American
Published 20 hours ago

In today's episode we travel on location to Champion Defense where Jay Harris, owner and founder of Champion Defense Shooting and Sportsman's Club, is hosting a day long Women's Firearms Shooting Clinic. The training is geared to the prevention of violence against females and to bring awareness to the current rise of human trafficking and domestic violence in SC. 

2ahumantraffickingselfdefensedomesticviolencesecondammendment

