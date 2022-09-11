China’s Debt Markets Suffer Portfolio Outflows

https://gnews.org/post/p1jtaa8f8
09/10/2022 Spotlight on China: According to Reuters, citing data from the Institute of International Finance (IIF), China’s debt market portfolios lost $7.7 billion in August and seven consecutive months of outflows. The inflation and concerns of the outlook for the Chinese economy, also China’s Yuan weakens against the U.S. dollar, are the reasons
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.