China’s Debt Markets Suffer Portfolio Outflows

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https://gnews.org/post/p1jtaa8f8
09/10/2022 Spotlight on China: According to Reuters, citing data from the Institute of International Finance (IIF), China’s debt market portfolios lost $7.7 billion in August and seven consecutive months of outflows. The inflation and concerns of the outlook for the Chinese economy, also China’s Yuan weakens against the U.S. dollar, are the reasons