10/10/2023 -- Large M6.5 Earthquake strikes Afghanistan AGAIN, Large M6.0 @ Argentina = MAJOR UNREST

Things are currently going through the roof seismically speaking. The number of M6.0+ events this past week becoming noticeable even to the average observer, and main stream media.

I am thinking the professionals will appear shortly denying any increase and saying all these M6 to M7 earthquakes are NOT related to each other lol





Just a guess.. but they usually show up right about now when things start becoming obvious, and every time (so far) they've denied an increase is ever taking place. Even when the M9.0 struck Japan back in 2011, professionals said NO increase was taking place.





It's sort of odd (the denials) but its done to keep status quo and keep the numbers padded so they don't have to change any books or adjust any teaching.... also it is done to placate the average joes out there , keep the masses in a state of ignorance on disasters.





Shared from:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos



