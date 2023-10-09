Create New Account
The Sane Asylum #181 - 08 OCT 2023 - Co-Host: California Paul
Rising Tide Media
Courageous, based White Nationalist California Paul joins G as co-host to discuss his Thrilla in Callzilla with Ayo Kimathi last show. California Paul wields truth like a Divine flaming sword. How about Israel getting what it deserves? Great callers in hour 2.

big pharmacorruptiondeep statecommunismpowercontrolholocausthidden handilluminatiholohoaxsatanistswhite nationalistbioweaponsworld governmentinternational jewsynagogue of satanmodernapfizergain of functiongiuseppedeath jabpublic indoctrinationnever forgive never forgetnorthern nevada paul

