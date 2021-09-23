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PATRIOTS CONFRONT ARIZONA HOUSE SPEAKER ON HUMAN TRAFFICKING
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102 views • September 23, 2021
HB2613 pushed by House Speaker Rusty Bowers would apply only in situations where the offender was younger than 22 at the time and the victim was at least 15 if the sexual contact was consensual. It would also apply to things like trying to lure a minor for sex if it turns out that the "victim" was actually a peace officer posing someone at least 15.
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