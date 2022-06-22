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FBI Swat Raids Military Veteran, Decorated CA Police & Swat Officer Over Politics
TruthTalkWithSteve
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42 views • June 22, 2022

This is a story that you won’t believe. Listen to how FBI Swat treats one of their own who is a highly decorated officer with an impeccable record of service. Listen to how bad he and his family get screwed, blued and tattooed just because he posted a few comments about Jan. 6th on Twitter. Nothing that would suggest violence in any way.

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Finally the Feds pretending to be Patriots get Arrested in Idaho
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Benjamin Fulford - June Intelligence Update! Fake Biden Regime! 2022

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