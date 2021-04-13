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Report 243 | John Oberg, Animal Advocate | Expanding Our Circle of Compassion to Include Animals
Ramola D Reports
Ramola D Reports
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10 views • April 13, 2021
Candid and informative conversation on the subject of cruelty to animals embodied in factory farming, simple actions people can take to practice kindness and respect for animals via veganism choices, the compassion and caring of animal rights activists who are apparently being mislabeled as terrorists by a wrongful FBI and surveilled and watchlisted fraudulently, ways in which this activist reaches out to people on social media to educate, inform, and inspire people to see animals as sentient living beings and make more humane food choices.

Note: Photos used in this video have been taken from factory farming and rescued animals footage from various videos on Youtube from the Humane Society, Mercy for Animals and other groups: many thanks to all content creators and filmmakers who have taken this footage and posted these videos.

Several videos showing factory farming footage as well as the emotional lives of animals can be found widely online including at Youtube.

LINKS FOR MORE:
Find John Oberg online:
Official website: JohnOberg.org
My Patreon Page: Patreon.com/JohnOberg
Donate monthly: Donorbox.org/JohnOberg
Twitter: Twitter.com/JohnOberg
Instagram: Instagram.com/JohnOberg
Facebook: Facebook.com/JohnObergOfficial
YouTube: YouTube.com/user/JohnOberg

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy