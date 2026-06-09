Reich Gauleitierin von der Leyen is now at the point that she is banning Russian fish "including cod"

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Reich Gauleitierin von der Leyen is now at the point where she is banning Russian fish "including cod."
That's not a joke. She specifically says "cod."
Adding, more from just before:
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.
Kaka Khallas announces Sanctions Package 21.